Vantage, VWCF set non-profits workshop

VW independent/submitted information

Spread the word about a nonprofit’s mission, engage new supporters, fundraise in more ways online — do all this and more with Google for Non-profits.

Vantage Career Center and The Van Wert County Foundation are co-sponsoring a workshop for 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations in the area to test drive the tools and learn how a non-profit can benefit from GSuite for Non-profits.

It offers a free suite of cloud-based collaboration, productivity, and sharing tools, including emails, drive space, and calendars. GSuite for Non-profits is different from the free Gmail accounts people may use and provides organizational control. Visit Google’s site to learn more about these tools.

The sessions will be held at Vantage’s Community Room on Wednesday, October 17. Two workshops will be available: an afternoon session 1-3 p.m. and an evening session 6-8 p.m. Those wanting to attend can select from one of the two session times at registration.

Mary Ann Falk, Vantage technology integration specialist and Van Wert Civic Theatre web administrator, will provide the training. Falk is a Google-certified educator who regularly uses Google tools in her work and with VWCT.

For questions about the sessions, contact Falk at admin@vwct.org or Amanda Miller, VWCF marketing and resource development manager, at amanda@vanwertcountyfoundation.org or 419.238.1743.

To register, go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdT8hnRbivLGDa9Q_r1zfF84cShZ8FiPo2tONussSmkfyFr9g/viewform.