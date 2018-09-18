Van Wert CC Invite this weekend

Submitted information

The 40th annual Van Wert County Hospital Cross Country Invitational, hosted by Crestview Middle and Senior High School will be held Saturday, September 22, at Van Wert Health (South) in Van Wert. 17 schools will participate in this invitational which will start with an elementary 1-mile fun run at 8:30 a.m. Middle school boys and girls races follow at 9 and 9:30 a.m., respectively. The varsity girls’ race begins at 10 a.m. and the varsity boys’ race at 10:45 a.m.

Awards will be presented at 11:30 a.m.

Schools involved in the Van Wert County Health Invitational include Ada, Lincolnview, Ottawa-Glandorf, Bluffton, Celina, Coldwater, Shawnee, Crestview, Lima Perry, Elida, Ottoville, Parkway, Paulding, Spencerville, Van Wert, Delphos St. John’s and North Central.