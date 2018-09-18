Roundup: volleyball, tennis, golf results

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Parkway 2

The Lady Lancers rallied from an 0-2 deficit to win at Parkway, 25-27, 19-25, 28-26, 25-19, 15-12 on Monday.

Brianna Ebel finished with 52 assists and 13 digs, while Lakin Brant had a team leading 45 digs. Madison Williams led Lincolnview with 20 kills, followed closely by Kendall Bollenbacher (19). Williams also had seven aces and 19 digs.

Lincolnview (7-3, 1-0 NWC) will play at Columbus Grove tonight.

Wayne Trace 3 Van Wert 2

In a back and forth affair at Van Wert High School, Wayne Trace defeated Van Wert 25-13, 19-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-12 on Monday.

Adrianna Grothause led the Lady Cougars with 42 digs, while Grace Spoor had 19. Noelle Heffner had 16 assists and Reagan Priest had 10 kills. Jamison Clouse chipped in with eight kills and six blocks.

Van Wert (7-3, 1-0 WBL) will play at Shawnee on Thursday.

Tennis

Van Wert 4 Celina 1

Van Wert enjoyed a 4-1 Western Buckeye League tennis win over Celina on Monday, with victories coming at second and third singles, along with first and second doubles. The win improved Van Wert’s record to 3-6 (3-5 WBL).

First singles: Sierra Zuercher over Alli Morrow 2-6, 6-4, 6-1

Second singles: Allie Etter over Kaylin Avers 6-1, 6-1

Third singles: Emma Rutkowski over Amy Hartings 7-5, 6-4

First doubles: Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower over Grace Schneider and Madina Davlatroyeva 6-1, 6-1

Second doubles: Jada Buckner and Lizzie Rutkowski over Kaylyn Saunders and Aubrey Elbers 6-0, 6-0.

In junior varsity action, Kendall Rauch, Natalie Benner, Kaylee Jennings, Natalie Schreiber, Sophie Rutkowski and Tayzia Havill posted wins for Van Wert.

Golf

Paulding 171 Crestview 219

The Panthers earned a Northwest Conference golf win with a 171-219 victory over Crestview at Auglaize Golf Club on Monday.

Colton Lautzenheiser led the Knights with a 47, followed by Evan Scarlett (54), Will Sharpe (57) and Dillon Underwood (61).