OHSAA releases first computer rankings

Van Wert independent sports

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the first weekly football computer rankings, which are used at the end of the season to determine which teams qualify for the playoffs.

Crestview (4-1) is currently ranked No. 1 in Division VII, Region 28, and if the playoffs were to begin this weekend, the Knights would host No. 8 seed Waynesfield Goshen (3-1).

Fellow Northwest Conference member Spencerville (3-1) is the only other NWC team in playoff contention. The Bearcats are No. 7 in Division VI, Region 24 and would travel to No. 2 seed Lima Central Catholic (4-0).

Among Western Buckeye League teams, St. Marys (4-0) is the current No. 1 seed in Division IV, Region 14 and would host No. 8 seed Shelby (3-1). Kenton is currently the No. 2 seed and would host No. 7 seed Bryan. Van Wert is ranked 12th in Region 14.

Wapakoneta (3-1) is tied for third in Division III, Region 12 and would face a familiar playoff foe, Trotwood-Madison (2-2). In the same region, Celina (3-1) is the current No. 7 seed and would face No. 2 seed Dayton Carroll (4-0).

Edgerton and Fairview are the only two Green Meadows Conference playoff teams currently in playoff contention. The Bulldogs (4-0) are the No. 7 seed in Division VII, Region 26 and would play No. 2 McComb (4-0), while Fairview (3-1) is No. 3 in Division VI, Region 22 and would host Colonel Crawford (3-1).

Five Midwest Athletic Conference teams are currently in playoff contention. In Division V, Region 18, Anna (3-1) is the No. 2 seed and would host No. 7 seed Eastwood (3-1). Coldwater (4-0) is the current No. 1 seed in Division VI, Region 24 and would host No. 8 seed Troy Christian (3-1), while Marion Local (4-0) is the No. 4 seed in the same region and would host No. 8 seed Cincinnati Deer Park (4-0). New Bremen (3-1) is the No. 3 seed in Division VII, Region 28 and would host No. 6 seed Miami Valley Christian Academy (4-0), while Minster (3-1) is the No. 4 seed and would host No. 5 seed Ansonia (3-1).

The entire list is at https://ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2018/Week4Ratings.pdf.