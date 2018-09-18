Michael Paul Williams

Michael Paul “Fergie” Williams, 63, of Rockford, died Monday, September 17, 2018.

He was born April 19, 1955, in Van Wert, the son of Bill and Barb Williams, who survive in Mendon. On August 1, 1975, he married the former Deb Bilter, who survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, April Christie Williams Vann of Celina and Heather Nichole Williams (Andrew) Miller of Manchester, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; three sisters, Carolyn Warnock of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Connie (Greg) Stoner of Cridersville, and Millicent (Sean) Ireland of Willshire; a brother, Adam (Lisa) Williams of Mendon; one brother-in-law, Denny (Faith) Bilter of Marysville, Maryland; and two sisters-in-law, Brenda (Tom) Lange of St. Henry and Shelly (Mark) Shaw of Celina.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 22, at New Horizons Community Church in Rockford, with Pastors Dave Souers and Ken Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery outside Rockford.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 1, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center or to the Cancer Association of Mercer County.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.