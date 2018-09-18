Herbert LaMarr Klewer

Herbert LaMarr Klewer, 93, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at his residence.

He was born October 11, 1924, in Van Wert, the son of Rudolph C. and Mabel I. (McCoy) Klewer, who both preceded him in death.

Herb was a 1943 graduate of Van Wert High School. He went on to serve his county during World War II, having served in the U.S. Navy from July 1943 to August 1946 as a corpsman in the Pacific Theater. He was also a member of the American Legion.

A retired microbiologist, Herb earned his degree from the University of Colorado and did research work at Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University and also worked at Roanoke College. He returned to Van Wert, where he was in charge of the lab for culturing Liederkranz cheese at Borden’s Foods and Fisher Cheese.

Herb’s last vocation was working at Bonton Shoe Store well into his 70s. He was also a longtime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert.

He is survived by eight nieces and two nephews.

Three sisters, Marguerite Klewer, Eleanor Klewer Zartman, and Betty Klewer Steed; and two brothers, Leonard “Bud” Klewer and Rudolph “Rudy” Klewer Jr., also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, where military honors will be rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

