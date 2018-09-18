Crestview, others ranked in football poll

Van Wert independent sports

Eight area teams are ranked in the second installment of the Associated Press weekly high school football poll.

Crestview (4-0, 1-0 NWC) remains the only Northwest Conference school ranked in the poll, and the Knights moved up two spots from No. 6 to No. 4.

Two Western Buckeye League schools are among them. St. Marys (4-0, 3-0 WBL) remains No. 1 in Division IV, while Kenton (3-1, 3-0 WBL), after defeating previous No. 5 (Division III) went from unranked to No. 12 in Division IV. The Wildcats will travel to St. Marys this Friday. With the loss, Wapakoneta dropped out of the poll. Ottawa-Glanorf, ranked No. 19 in Division V last week, is out of the poll after losing to Van Wert.

Despite a 60-8 win over Holgate, the only Green Meadows Conference team in the poll – Edgerton – went from No. 21 to unranked.

From the Midwest Athletic Conference, Coldwater (4-0, 2-0 MAC) and Marion Local (4-0, 2-0 MAC) remain No. 1 and 2 in Division VI, while St. Henry (3-1, 1-1 MAC) dropped from No. 7 to No. 11 in the same division. After losing to Coldwater, Minster (3-1, 1-1 MAC) dropped from No. 1 to No. 5 in Division VII.

Lima Central Catholic (4-0) jumped two spots from No. 8 to No. 6 in Division VI.