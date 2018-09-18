The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

Crestview, others ranked in football poll

Van Wert independent sports

Eight area teams are ranked in the second installment of the Associated Press weekly high school football poll.

Crestview (4-0, 1-0 NWC) remains the only Northwest Conference school ranked in the poll, and the Knights moved up two spots from No. 6 to No. 4.

Two Western Buckeye League schools are among them. St. Marys (4-0, 3-0 WBL) remains No. 1 in Division IV, while Kenton (3-1, 3-0 WBL), after defeating previous No. 5 (Division III) went from unranked to No. 12 in Division IV. The Wildcats will travel to St. Marys this Friday. With the loss, Wapakoneta dropped out of the poll. Ottawa-Glanorf, ranked No. 19 in Division V last week, is out of the poll after losing to Van Wert.

Despite a 60-8 win over Holgate, the only Green Meadows Conference team in the poll – Edgerton – went from No. 21 to unranked.

From the Midwest Athletic Conference, Coldwater (4-0, 2-0 MAC) and Marion Local (4-0, 2-0 MAC) remain No. 1 and 2 in Division VI, while St. Henry (3-1, 1-1 MAC) dropped from No. 7 to No. 11 in the same division. After losing to Coldwater, Minster (3-1, 1-1 MAC) dropped from No. 1 to No. 5 in Division VII.

Lima Central Catholic (4-0) jumped two spots from No. 8 to No. 6 in Division VI.

