‘Petty’ VWHS homecoming grand marshal

VW independent/submitted information

Iconic Cougar fan Mike Pettijohn has been named the grand marshal for the 2018 Van Wert High School Homecoming Parade being held at 6:30 p.m. this Wednesday, September 19, on Jefferson Street.

“When searching for the grand marshal for this year’s parade, the Booster Club was looking for someone who exudes Cougar Pride,” said Van Wert Cougar Athletic Boosters President Ben Laudick. “Mike ‘Petty’ Pettijohn is the ultimate Van Wert Cougar fan.

“We miss seeing him at various Cougar events (and) we felt it was the right thing to do in bringing him back to be recognized in the Van Wert community for this year’s festivities,” Laudick added.

Pettijohn, who is a VWHS alumni, Class of 1969, currently resides in Stow, with his mother, Alice.

In addition to the parade, the annual Powder Puff game will be played at Eggerss Stadium following the parade. The Van Wert football homecoming game will be played at 7 p.m. this Friday, September 21, against Lima Shawnee. Homecoming festivities are scheduled for Friday before the football game.

Pettijohn touched the lives of hundreds of players, parents and fans through his decades of coaching youth sports in Van Wert. Mike was involved with American Legion baseball and Van Wert Cougar basketball.

“Mike was probably the most loyal Cougar fan ever,” said retired Van Wert Cougar Basketball coach Frank Minning said, “Win or lose, he was always a loyal supporter.

“When I was the basketball coach at Van Wert, Mike would listen to an opponent’s game on the radio and do a shot chart from the play-by-play. It was amazing how close his shot chart was to the coaches who scouted the game in person. We took Mike scouting with us a number of times as well.”

“Mike Pettijohn is a true 100 percent Van Wert Cougar,” said VWHS alum and current Wayne Trace High School Principal Mike Myers upon hearing of the choice for grand marshal. “I was fortunate to have him as one of my seventh grade basketball coaches. He was the only Cougar coach that never got a paycheck for all the hours he spent helping the kids, including myself.

“He knows so many people in Van Wert,” Myers added. “He knew peoples’ names and gave them a high five and a smile. He is one of the nicest guys I have ever met and he always took the time to say hello.

“I want to say ‘thank you’ to Mike for the positive impact he has had on the community of Van Wert,” Myers said. “He has given so much. He is the perfect fit to be the grand marshal.”