Lancers win O-G Blue/Gold Invite

The Lincolnview Lancers won their second cross country invite of the week by placing first by nearly 50 points at the Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Invitational on Saturday. They were led by a runner-up finish by Alek Bowersock (17:06), followed by Karter Tow in 4th (17:12). Rounding out the varsity spots were Devon Bill in 12th, Jacob Keysor in 16th, and Daegan Hatfield in 20th. Joe Sadowski and Sam Wolfrum completed the varsity scoring. “Most teams are in the toughest part of the season where the kids are training and racing at the same time,” head coach Matt Langdon said. “I like where we are right now, but still have yet to put together our best team race.” The Lancers will return to action at the Van Wert County Invite on Saturday. Lincolnview photo