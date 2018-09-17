Lady Lancers take 2nd at O-G Invite

The Lincolnview Lady Lancers took home the runner-up trophy finishing second behind Delphos St John’s by seven points. The girls were able to place four in the top 20 of the race, and were led by a ninth place finish by Madison Langdon (21:03). She was followed by Madeline Snyder in 13th, Julia Stetler in 15th, and Victoria Snyder in 16th. Rounding out the varsity scoring was Brayden Langdon in 26th. Rylee Byrne and Dylann Carey completed the varsity scoring. “It was obvious that Delphos was intent on chasing us down and I give them a lot of credit for how they raced,” head coach Matt Langdon said. “Our girls are going to have to respond to these challenges if we are going to make a deep tournament run.” The Lady Lancers will race at the Van Wert County Invite on Saturday. Lincolnview photo