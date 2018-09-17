Elmer F. Dickman

Elmer F. Dickman, 89, of Delphos, passed away on Sunday, September 16, 2018, at The Meadows of Delphos.

He was born February 23, 1929, in Ottoville, the son of Anthony and Magdalena (Miller) Dickman, who both preceded him in death. On January 3, 1950, he married Mary B. Warnecke, who died March 28, 1986.

Survivors include a daughter, Debra A.(Hank) Quatman of Lima; one son, David E.(Robin) Dickman of Tiffin; two brothers, Virgil Dickman of Middle Point and Robert (Myrna) Dickman of Crystal Falls, Michigan; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Three brothers, Arthur, Paul, and Roger Dickman; two sisters, Patricia Horstman and Viola Lambert; two sisters-in-laws, Susie Dickman and Barb Dickman; and a brother-in-law, Ralph Horstman, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 19, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery with graveside military honors rendered by the Delphos Veterans Council.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 18, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will begin at 8 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Parish Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.