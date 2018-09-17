2 teens charged with social media threats

Van Wert independent

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with social media threats made to persons at Van Wert City Schools this morning.

The teens, who are 15 and 16, were each charged with aggravated menacing. Both will appear for hearings in Van Wert County Juvenile Court at a later date.

The charges were filed after Van Wert City Schools made a report to the Van Wert Police Department at approximately 1 a.m. Monday about social media posts that made potential threats to persons at Van Wert High School.

The VWPD was assisted in its investigation by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office filed the charges after reviewing information from the investigation.