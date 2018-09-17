Local gas prices up a bit; still below ave.

VW independent/submitted information

Just four cents separate the low Van Wert gasoline price from the highest, and all are below the statewide average.

The Lassus Handy Dandy station in the 800 block of North Washington Street, and the One Stop Shop station in the 200 block of North Washington had the lowest price at $2.65 a gallon, while the Murphy USA station in the Towne Center shopping center was two cents higher at $2.67 a gallon.

The remainder of Van Wert stations — the two Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations on North Washington and South Shannon, the Shell station on South Washington, the Brookside Marathon station on West Main Street and the Short Stop Sunoco station on East Main — were all at $2.69 a gallon.

Gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.77 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has increased a half-cent per gallon versus last week to stand now at $2.84 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices Sunday were 39.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased a half-cent per gallon during the last month and stands 23.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“With several areas of tropical weather moving away from the U.S. comes some breathing room for energy markets, with oil prices under pressure as the risk premium subsides, setting the stage for some relief at the gas pump as we progress through the week,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Despite the tremendous blow and flooding of the Carolinas, Florence’s impact on oil delivery and refinery operations was next to nothing.

“Florence may make an impact on local pipelines in Florence’s path with power loss and flooding possible issues, but problems will be worked around as life pauses in these areas and where we see considerable demand destruction taking place as floods keep motorists from moving,” DeHaan noted. “In addition, this week marks the first full week of cheaper winter gasoline across most of the country as EPA regulations see their seasonal ease. This, coupled with lower demand in the weeks ahead, will push retail gasoline prices lower.”