Vantage has 2018 MA pinning ceremony

VW independent/submitted information

The Ohio Technical Center (OTC) Adult Education at Vantage Career Center recently held its Medical Assistant pinning ceremony for seven students in the Medical Assistant program.

The students completed 1,000 clock hours, approximately 13 months, performing clinical and administrative duties in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and physician offices. The duties of a medical assistant include, but are not limited to, administrative functions in a medical office, basic patient care, taking medical history, performing lab testing, taking vital signs, drawing blood, giving injections, removing sutures, assisting with examinations, performing diagnostic procedures, and more.

The program prepares students to enter a variety of medical fields by offering three certifications, including American Medical Technologist (AMT) to become a Registered Medical Assistant (RMA), State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) and the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB).

Instructor Christy Wortman added that Medical Assistant students attended class four nights a week and, through their dedication, had one of the highest attendance rates the class has ever seen.

Medical Assistant classes at Vantage will start back up Monday, September 10. To register for the upcoming class, call 419.238.5411, extension 2118, or go to www.vantagecareercenter.com.