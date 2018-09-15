JCC holds 2018 Fall Rendezvous in VW

VW independent/submitted information

The local Jennings Creek Council (JCC), formed in 1989, is part of a large community of men and women who get together at events they call a rendezvous in order to re-enact period living from the 1640s to 1840s. Participants wear period dress, camp in various period tents, and leave behind modern-day amenities for a few days.

The JCC invites the public to come and view its encampment so that they can educate local families on American and local living history. Here in Van Wert, at the YMCA of Van Wert County’s Camp Clay, the JCC invited home school children from Van Wert and Mercer counties to participate in fun learning and hands-on demonstrations.

Several families and students from preschool to junior high school age came out and were able to make butter and candles, play period games and activities, and learn about fur trading and the tools used in those times. The families were also treated to safe demonstrations of tomahawk throwing and flintlock rifle shooting.

The Jennings Creek Council has been inviting schools and public out to view its Rendezvous every fall since 2003. The general public may come out to observe and learn about the JCC from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The JCC Rendezvous takes place twice a year in Van Wert during the third week of May and the first weekend after Labor Day.