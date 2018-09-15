Health Collaborative seeks survey takers

VW independent/submitted information

This week, the Van Wert County Health Collaborative, an initiative led by Van Wert Health and other supporting community organizations, will begin its survey of county residents as part of a community health assessment process.

The Van Wert County Health Collaborative is working closely with the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio and researchers at the University of Toledo to conduct the survey.

Over the next two months 1,200 Van Wert County residents will be randomly selected to participate in a health survey. Residents of Van Wert County who are randomly selected are urged to complete and return the survey.

The anonymous survey asks participants to answer questions about general health, risk, and protective health factors, and access to health care. These answers will create a snapshot of the health of Van Wert County residents.

The results will guide many public and private agencies in their program planning over the next several years by identifying key health problems. The final community health assessment report will be published in the Spring 2019, at which time the results will be used to prioritize needs and create a community health improvement plan.

For more information about the survey, contact Van Wert Health at info@vanwerthealth.orgor by calling 419.238.2390.