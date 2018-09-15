Central Insurance elects board member

VW independent/submitted information

The Central Insurance Companies have announced the election of David C. Ward to the Board of Directors for Central Mutual Insurance and All America Insurance Companies, effective August 24.

Ward is the managing director at ward.ventures, a private investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. ward.venturesinvestsin venture capital and private equity as well as real estate and managed funds, as a limited partner. He previously served as a senior financial analyst in the Capital Markets Group at Trinity Industries, and also held positions at Five Elms Capital, Grassmere Partners, and at The Hartford Financial Services Group.

Ward received his Master of Business Administration degree from Southern Methodist Universityand completed his undergraduate studies at Miami University with a Bachelor ofScience degree in finance. He participates in the University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School ArtesyInstitute for Executive Education program.

Ward is a member of the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), Enterprise Club of Dallas, Urban Land Institute, Young Professionals at Old Parkland, and Young Professionals in Finance, Dallas. He is involved with the Ward Foundation, Big Buddies Texas, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Colorectal Cancer Alliance non-profit organizations.

In his spare time, Ward enjoys spending time with his family, politics, economics, outdoors, basketball, and golf.

Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert in 1876. Today, Central Insurance Companies writes more than 350,000 auto, home, and business insurance policies in 23 states, with regional offices located in Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Van Wert. The Central Insurance Companies have combined assets of over $1.5 billion andan A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).