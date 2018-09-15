Renovation celebration

Pleasant View Church will celebrate the completion of its building expansion with a dedication service Sunday, September 23. The church is on Ohio 49, two miles north of Wren and a mile south of U.S. 224. The sanctuary dedication service begins at 9 a.m., with an open house to follow from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call Pastor Jeff Millay at 419.203.6668. photo provided