VW independent sports roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Here is a recap of Thursday’s high school volleyball, tennis, golf and soccer games.

Volleyball

Ottawa-Glandorf 3 Van Wert 0

The visiting Lady Titans defeated Van Wert 25-17, 25-19, 25-14 on Thursday night. It was the second consecutive loss for the Lady Cougars (7-2, 2-1 WBL).

Adrianna Grothause led Van Wert with 18 digs, while Katie Coplin had nine assists and three aces. Jamison Clouse finished with 11 kills.

The Lady Cougars will host Wayne Trace on Monday.

Lincolnview 3 Spencerville 0

Lincolnview shook off Tuesday’s loss to No. 2 New Bremen by sweeping visiting Spencerville 25-18, 25-11, 25-13 on Thursday.

Kendall Bollenbacher led the Lady Lancers with 18 kills, while Lakin Brant had a team leading 27 digs and six aces. Brianna Ebel had 38 assists.

Lincolnview (6-2, 1-0 NWC) will play at Shawnee on Saturday.

Tennis

Bath 3 Van Wert 2

Van Wert won both doubles matches, but Bath won all three singles matches in WBL tennis action at Van Wert High School on Thursday.

At first doubles, Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower posted a 6-4, 6-4 win over Regan Canter and Emily McNett, while the second doubles team of Jada Buckner and Lizzie Rutkowski defeated Emily Wood and Chloe Rieman 6-2, 6-0.

At first singles, Alli Morrow lost to Esther Bolon 6-0, 6-1. Ruby Bolon topped Allie Etter 6-0, 6-4 at second singles, and Fayme Gandhi defeated Emma Rutkowski 6-3, 6-2.

Van Wert (2-5, 2-4 WBL) will host Celina on Monday.

Golf

Lincolnview 175 Bluffton 194 Crestview 213

The Lancers won Thursday’s NWC tri-match at Hickory Sticks Golf Club. No other information was available.

Soccer

Shawnee 8 Van Wert 0 (girls)

The Lady Cougars were shut out 8-0 on the road by Shawnee on Thursday. Van Wert will return to action at Coldwater on Saturday.

Fort Jennings 7 Crestview 0 (girls)

The Lady Knights were shut out 7-0 at Fort Jennings on Thursday. Crestview will return to action Tuesday against Allen East.

Spencerville at Van Wert (boys)

Thursday’s game between the Bearcats and the Cougars was canceled due to a lack of officials.