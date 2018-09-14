Football Friday Scoreboard: Sept. 14, 2018
Van Wert independent sports
Here are scores from Friday night’s area high school football games.
Western Buckeye League
Overtime: Van Wert 40 Ottawa-Glandorf 34
Kenton 15 Wapakoneta 10
St. Marys 27 Shawnee 26
Celina 50 Bath 14
Elida 46 Defiance 42
Northwest Conference
Crestview 53 Bluffton 0
Ada 38 Delphos Jefferson 6
Columbus Grove 49 Paulding 16
Spencerville 27 Allen East 15
Green Meadows Conference
Wayne Trace 39 Tinora 14
Hicksville 43 Ayersville 0
Fairview 41 Antwerp 20
Edgerton 60 Holgate 8
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater 31 Minster 20
Parkway 21 Versailles 7
Marion Local 53 Delphos St. John’s 7
New Bremen 19 Fort Recovery 15
Overtime: Anna 28 St. Henry 27
POSTED: 09/14/18 at 10:35 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports