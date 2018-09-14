The Van Wert County Courthouse

Football Friday Scoreboard: Sept. 14, 2018

Van Wert independent sports

Here are scores from Friday night’s area high school football games.

Western Buckeye League

Overtime: Van Wert 40 Ottawa-Glandorf 34

Kenton 15 Wapakoneta 10

St. Marys 27 Shawnee 26

Celina 50 Bath 14

Elida 46 Defiance 42

Northwest Conference

Crestview 53 Bluffton 0

Ada 38 Delphos Jefferson 6

Columbus Grove 49 Paulding 16

Spencerville 27 Allen East 15

Green Meadows Conference

Wayne Trace 39 Tinora 14

Hicksville 43 Ayersville 0

Fairview 41 Antwerp 20

Edgerton 60 Holgate 8

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater 31 Minster 20

Parkway 21 Versailles 7

Marion Local 53 Delphos St. John’s 7

New Bremen 19 Fort Recovery 15

Overtime: Anna 28 St. Henry 27

