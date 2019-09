Crestview golf team competes in Lima

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Spencerville topped Bluffton and Crestview 158-188-225 in NWC golf at Tamarac Golf Course in Lima on Wednesday.

Colton Lautzenheiser led the Knights with a 46, followed by Will Sharpe (58), Scott Bowman (60) and Olivia Skelton (61).