3 people hurt in single vehicle accident

Van Wert independent

DELPHOS — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle injury crash that occurred on Ohio 697, near Brickner Road, in Van Wert County.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, a 1995 Ford Explorer driven by Adam J. Reindel, 20, of Delphos, was traveling west on State Route 697 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned in a field.

Reindel and a passenger in the vehicle, Christian J. Laukhuf, 20, also of Delphos, were transported by Delphos EMS to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. A second passenger in the vehicle, Andrew J. Settlemire, 22, of Leipsic, was transported from the scene by Mercy Health Life Flight to St. Rita’s Medical Center.

Alcohol use is not suspected to be a factor in the crash and the crash remains under investigation.

The Van Wert Post was also assisted at the scene by Knippen’s.