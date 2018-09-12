Volleyball, soccer, golf roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Columbus Grove 3 Crestview 1

In the NWC opener for both teams, Columbus Grove defeated Crestview 25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21.

Maddy Lamb was 21 of 22 serving, and had 19 assists and 15 digs for Crestview. Avery McCoy was 15 of 15 serving with 14 assists and nine kills. Bailey Gregory had a team high 24 digs, while Lexi Gregory finished with 23 digs and 16 kills. Lauryn Black had 19 digs and seven kills, while Kaylee Wolford had eight kills.

Crestview (3-3, 0-1 NWC) will host Bluffton on Thursday.

New Bremen 3 Lincolnview 0

Defending Division IV state champion and current No. 2 New Bremen swept the Lady Lancers 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 at Lincolnview High School on Tuesday night.

Lakin Brant led Lincolnview with 24 digs, while Brianna Ebel had a team high 15 assists. Morgan Miller had three aces for the Lady Lancers, and Carly Wendel had five kills.

The Lady Lancers (5-2) will host Spencerville on Thursday.

Soccer

Ottawa-Glandorf 6 Van Wert 0

The Cougars suffered a 6-0 road loss to Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday. Van Wert will host Spencerville on Thursday.

Bluffton 5 Lincolnview 1

The Lancers were defeated by visiting Bluffton 5-1 on Tuesday.

Lincolnview’s lone goal came from Kyle Wallis, with an assist by Adia Welch.

Lincolnview (0-4-2) will host Miller City on Saturday.

Golf

Van Wert 193 Bath 195

Van Wert edged Bath 193-195 at Hidden Creek Golf Club on Tuesday.

Cameron Terhark was the match co-medalist with a 46. Zane Fast fired a 47, followed by Evan Knittle (49) and Austin Bissonette (51).

Lincolnview 177 Allen East 188

The Lancers defeated Allen East by 11 strokes on Tuesday. No other information was available.

Allen East 175 Ada 208 Crestview 208

Columbus Grove topped Ada and Crestview during an NWC tri-match at Hickory Sticks Golf Club on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs finished with 175 points, while Crestview and Ada each had 208 points. However, Crestview lost the fifth man tiebreaker by a single stroke.

Colton Lautzenheiser fired a 43 to lead the Knights, followed by Dillon Underwood and Evan Scarlett (51 each) and Olivia Skelton (63).

Crestview is slated to play at Spencerville today.