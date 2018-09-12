Tow wins, Lancers dominate Elida Invite

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

ELIDA — Led by individual champion Karter Tow and runner-up Alek Bowersock, Lincolnview won the Elida Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday, while the Lady Lancers finished second behind state ranked Columbus Grove.

With a 10 point win over Columbus Grove (28-38), it was the sixth consecutive time the Lancers won the championship trophy. Meanwhile the Lady Lancers were edged by Columbus Grove 32-26.

“I was really proud of our kids today,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “We had an extremely competitive race on Saturday in very tough conditions, so to come back on a Tuesday night and fight this hard was exciting.”

The boys team was able to place four in the top eight and give in the top 15. Tow won the race (17:10) and was followed closely by teammate and runner up Alek Bowersock (17:14). Jacob Keysor placed fourth overall (17:30). Rounding out the varsity for the boys was Devon Bill in eighth (17:58), Daegan Hatfield in 15th (18:27), Joe Sadowski in 24th and Sam Wolfum in 27th.

The girls team was led by a third place finish from Madison Langdon (20:44). Also in the top ten were Madeline Snyder sixth (21:52), Victoria Snyder eighth (22:02) and Julia Stetler ninth (22:09). Brayden Langdon placed 11th overall (22:23) and Rylee Byrne and Dylann Carey rounded out the top 7 for the girls.

“We started to see some of our potential tonight as our pack time is slowly closing,” Langdon said. “The kids fought through some tired and dead legs tonight. That will go a long way in making us better over the next month or so. I have a great group of kids that are really coachable so tonight was fun to watch.”

“We will enjoy this for a day or so and then get right back at it,” Langdon added.

While the Lincolnview varsity teams were dominating, the Lincolnview Junior High boys brought home a first place trophy, beating out seven other teams. Jayden Welker finished just 0.2 seconds after the first place runner to end up second in the meet. Others scoring for the boys team were Connor Baldauf in 8th, Brandon Renner in 9th, Kohen Cox in 10th and Keegan Farris in 12th. Twenty-one out of the twenty-seven junior high boys had season best times.

Grace Sadowski ran in the girls race and finished with a season best time for the third meet in a row.

All of Lincolnview’s cross country teams will race at the Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Invite on Saturday.