ODOT removing flashing signals in county

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — Overhead flashing lights at two locations in Van Wert County will be removed within the next two weeks, with work to add new signage to the intersections already beginning.

The signals are located at the intersections of U.S. 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road, north of the city of Van Wert, and at U.S. 224 and County Road 418, west of the city of Van Wert.

The lights are being removed because they need repair, are costly to maintain, and are no longer deemed an effective means of notifying motorists of an upcoming intersection.

The sign installation and overhead flasher removal will be performed by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1’s roadway services department and will not have a significant impact on traffic.

The overhead lights will be replaced with flashing “stop ahead” signs along the following roadways that must stop at the affected intersections: U.S. 127, Marsh Road, and County Road 418. U.S. 224 traffic does not have to stop at the two affected intersections, but flashing warning signs of crossroads ahead will be placed before both intersections.

The new signs will be in operation for a short period prior to the removal of the flashers.

“The illuminated signs employ LED light technology, which is less costly to operate, and are a modern method of informing motorists they are approaching a stop or an intersection,” said Kirk Slusher, deputy director for ODOT District 1.

Throughout the state, ODOT is replacing overhead flashing lights with active signs in advance of intersections.