NWC preview: Bluffton at Crestview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — It’s been a solid start for the Crestview Knights heading into Friday’s Northwest Conference opener against Bluffton.

The 3-0 Knights have defeated Parkway, Hicksville and Wayne Trace and are ranked No. 6 in Division VII in the first statewide poll of the season. In addition, Crestview is considered the favorite to win this year’s NWC title, but head coach Jared Owens said that won’t change the way his team prepares for games.

“We approach each week exactly the same,” Owens explained. “Every game has equal importance to us, and we focus on being prepared for each opponent.”

While showing a preference to the running game, the Knights are hardly one dimensional. As a team, Crestview is averaging 310 yards rushing per game and 139 yards passing per contest. Against Wayne Trace, quarterback Drew Kline completed 16 of 18 passes for 190 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Backfield carries have been shared effectively by Kline, Brody Brecht and Derick Dealey, and while Wade Sheets remains a primary target at receiver, Dealey, Landin Burch, Kaden Short and Riley Saylor have proved to be more than ample.

“I like how our players have embraced their roles,” Owens said. “They have practiced hard and competed with each other. I feel like we have shown improvement in our play each week. I attribute that to the example set by our leaders.”

The Bluffton Pirates (1-2), led by head coach Jeff Richards, will bring their option-based flexbone offense to Convoy on Friday. The Pirates average 179 yards rushing per game and 120 through the air. 5-6, 210 pound fullback Deandre Nasser is the team’s leading rusher with 45 carries, 357 yards (7.9 per carry) and three touchdowns, while freshman quarterback Nate Schaadt (5-9, 155 pounds) has 38 carries for 102 yards, and has completed 20 of 44 passes for 360 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Logan Rhodes is Bluffton’s leading receiver, with nine catches for 192 yards two touchdowns.

“Bluffton has speed and athleticism as well as some size up front,” Owens said. “They run an offense that is unique, and force you to be sound fundamentally in your responsibilities.”

While the Pirates have struggled to score points in their last two games (13 vs. Van Buren, 12 vs. Ayersille), the team has forced eight turnovers, has allowed just 18 points per game, which is tops among NWC schools, and is second in yards rushing allowed, 132. Crestview is first at 77.

“Through the first three games, we have had success creating turnovers on defense, and we also have had a great deal of success on special teams,” Richards said.

The coach went on to say he knows his team is facing a big challenge on Friday.

“Crestview is a very explosive team on offense with Kline and Sheets as the standout athletes, containing them is much easier said than done,” Richards said. “Defensively Crestview is a solid team with many of the same great athletes from the offense making plays on defense for them.”

“For us the keys to victory will be efficiently running the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage, while also limiting big play opportunities from the Crestview offense,” Richards added.

Crestview has won four of the last five games against the Pirates, with Bluffton’s victory coming in 2015.