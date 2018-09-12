Master Gardeners group selling peonies

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Master Gardeners will host a peony sale from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 13, at the Ohio State University Extension office on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St. in Van Wert.

Peonies will be sold bare root, with large plans with a minimum of three eyes selling for $12 each.

All proceeds will benefit the Van Wert County Master Gardener volunteers’ youth education programs, as well as the Smiley Park Children’s Garden.