Coaches Corner: VW County volleyball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

One of our more popular features – Coaches Corner – is back for the fall sports season. This week’s featured coaches are Van Wert volleyball coach Jeff Marbaugh, Lincolnview volleyball coach JaNahn Evans and Crestview volleyball coach Tammy Gregory.

Jeff Marbaugh

The Lady Cougars opened the season with seven consecutive wins before Monday’s loss to Coldwater, the state’s No. 1 team in Division III.

The 7-1 (2-0 WBL) start marks includes victories over two state ranked teams (Ottoville and Delphos St. John’s, No. 5 and No. 18 in Division IV), and it’s quite a turnaround from last year when Van Wert finished the season 4-19.

Head coach Jeff Marbaugh believes there are several reasons for the team’s marked improvement.

“We have handled the ball more consistently,” Marbaugh said. “Our defense is getting more balls up, and hitting has been more aggressive.”

Marbaugh also noted that a number of the Lady Cougars are providing solid contributions so far.

“It has been a total team effort so far, from serving to serve receiving, defense, setting and hitting, everyone on match night has contributed in a positive way,” Marbaugh explained.

“Noelle Heffner leads the team in aces, Adrianna Grothause in digs, Jamison Clouse in kills and Katie Coplin in assists,” the coach added.

Van Wert returns to Western Buckeye League action at home against Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday, then will host Wayne Trace on Monday.

JaNahn Evans

After losing the season opener to Van Wert, the Lady Lancers (5-2) reeled off five consecutive wins before falling to New Bremen (No. 2 in Division IV) on Tuesday night. Two of those wins have come against state ranked Division IV teams – Ottovillle (No. 5) and Antwerp (No. 13).

Head coach JaNahn Evans is pleased with how things have gone so far.

“We don’t let our highs get too high or our lows too low,” Evans explained. “We battle back when are down and that’s something we didn’t do last year. I feel like we play very well as a team. We all have a common goal.”

“After that first game, we learned a lot about ourselves as a team,” Evans added. “They have really worked hard and are continuing to work hard to accomplish their goals. This is such a fun team to coach – they really play well together and get along on and off the court. Our team chemistry is very strong and that’s a huge factor in any team’s success.”

While Lincolnview’s early success can be termed as a total team effort, Evans said three players have emerged as leaders.

“Senior Lakin Brant has stepped forward and led the team,” Evans explained. “She is a vocal asset on and off the court and in time outs. I can only say so much to them but she’s there in the trenches and can give that invaluable point of view.”

“Kerstin Davis is another leader. As our junior defensive specialist, she is right behind Lakin in defense and leadership. They are the driving forces on the court. We look to them for running the court.”

Sophomore Brianna Ebel is a player that you want on your team,” Evans added. “Being a setter, she runs our offense and does a great job making great decisions. Her work ethic, court smarts, competitive drive, and positive attitude makes her the leader she is.”

Sophomore Madison Williams and freshman Kendall Bollenbacher have made positive contributions as well.

The Lady Lancers will open Northwest Conference play at home against Spencerville on Thursday, then will travel to Shawnee on Saturday.

Tammy Gregory

Crestview (3-3, 0-1 NWC) is in the midst of a busy week, with four games in just six days.

Head coach Tammy Gregory has noticed some positives, but is looking for improvement each match.

“I really feel we have stepped up our defense and getting the ball up to run a solid offense,” head coach Tammy Gregory said. “The key for us this week will be consistency. So far this season, we have allowed teams to go on runs against us and against any opponent this builds their confidence and gives them the momentum.”

“I feel with more varsity experience, the girls will get better with this and focus more about being aggressive with every ball and better every ball.”

Gregory also singled out several players for their contributions this season.

“Our Libero, Bailey Gregory, has really done a nice job for us filling this position and loves the challenge,” Gregory said. “Her teammates are really counting on her getting that perfect pass to the setter and making some great defensive plays.”

“Also on the defensive side of things Lexi Gregory and Lauryn Black are the two others that the team puts their confidence in These two girls play outside hitter for us and they are in the mix on about every play whether it be serve receive, digging or attacking the ball.”

“These three girls mentioned are key components in every area and leaders in areas of serve receive, serving, digs, and attacking which they do while playing both front row and back row.”

“We are really working with Maddy Lamb and Avery McCoy on making the right decisions of who to be setting when and where they need the ball,” Gregory continued. “ I have confidence that they will continue to grow in this area and take control of our offense. Not only is Avery setting for us this year, but also a key hitter for the Knights coming out of the middle.”

“Kaylee Wolford, Kimber Adams, and Laney Jones have been put in hitting roles for us this year. These first year letter winners have quickly figured out how much faster paced it is at the varsity level.”

After playing Parkway on Monday and Columbus Grove last night, the Lady Knights will host Bluffton on Thursday and travel to state-ranked Antwerp on Saturday.