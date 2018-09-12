23 enter pleas to grand jury indictments

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A total of 23 people were arraigned on grand jury indictments, most of them on drug-related charges, in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

On Tuesday, Randy Parker, 37, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree, and trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance, a felony of the fifth degree. Bond in the case was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety, and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 3.

Also on Tuesday, Brandon Decker, 21, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of cocaine, all felonies of the fifth degree, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 1 p.m. October 3.

The remainder of those were arraigned on Wednesday. They include the following:

Stacy Young, 41, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and two counts of complicity in aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony offense.

She was released on a personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 3.

Daniel Craig, 36, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 3.

Thomas Norman II, 56, of Wren, entered a not guilty plea to one count of illegal cultivation of marijuana, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 26.

Jualina Dull, 30, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the fourth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial hearing at 9 a.m. October 3.

Austin Clark, 20, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Monday, September 24.

Jacob Cowan, 22, of Scott, pleaded not guilty to one count of inducing panic, a felony of the fifth degree. A $25,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference set for 10 a.m. October 3.

Jeffery Adam Craft, 34, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of possession of cocaine and possession of heroin, both felonies of the fifth degree, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. October 3.

Tim Dellinger, 56, of Willshire, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony of the second degree, and two counts of operating a vehicle while impaired, both misdemeanors of the first degree. He was released on a surety bond, under the condition that he drive only to and from and during work, and consume no alcohol. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, October 5.

Jose Sanchez, 39, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 3.

Kasey Schisler, 30, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance and possession of drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 3.

Michael Protsman, 52, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 3.

Tony Brown, 61, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference set for 9 a.m. October 3.

Jason Gilbert, 38, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. September 24.

Vicki Young, 64, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the third degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. October 3.

Shawn Clouatre, 25, of Convoy, entered a not guilty plea to one count of possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. October 3.

Dwayne Watts, 32, of Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. September 26.

Rex Keysor, 48, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to three counts of trafficking in heroin, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 19.

Ronald Doner II, 40, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in heroin, a felony of the fifth degree, and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. October 3.

Kyle Goodwin, 29, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the fourth degree, and one count of trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony offense, He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference was set for 9 a.m. October 3.

Teresa Huff, 56, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of permitting drug abuse, each a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond, and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. October 3.

Ashley Burk, 29, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. October 3.

One sentencing hearing was also held this week. Joaquin Estrada, 43, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 75 days in jail, with credit for 13 days already served, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Jessie Zartmen, 40, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her surety bond by failing a drug test. A new bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety, and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. September 19.

Adam Fuerst, 24, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending successful completion of an intervention program.

Cristina Donate-McClure, 29, of Van Wert, signed a waiver of her constitutional right to a speedy trial and requested additional time to prepare her defense. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 19.