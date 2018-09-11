Parkway defeats Crestview

Crestview’s Kaylee Wolford goes up to block a Parkway hit during Monday’s non-conference match. The Lady Panthers won 14-25, 30-28, 25-20 and 26-24. “It was definitely a battle tonight and we knew it would be,” Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory said. “After winning the first set, I told the girls that Parkway will not stop competing and we saw just that. In the second game, we just struggled with consistency and allowed them to go on runs. Against aggressive teams, we cannot allow that to happen.” Parkway improved to 8-4 on the season while Crestview dropped to 3-2. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent