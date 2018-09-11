Harley L. Duncan

Harley L. Duncan, 71, of Van Wert, died at 3:58 a.m. Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Van Wert Health.

He was born August 5, 1947, in Gallipolis, the son of Mervin Harley and Zelphia (Buzzard) Duncan, who both preceded him in death. Nearly 50 years ago on November 9, 1968, he married Patricia M. (Auer) Duncan, and she survives in Van Wert.

Harley is also survived by two children, Tonia (Edward Myers) Duncan and Eric Duncan, both of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Levi Braxton Myers, Makayla Roseanne Marie Duncan, and Shaquia Shadowski; and two sisters, Shirley Settlemire of Findlay and Norma Jean Duncan of Piqua.

Mr. Duncan retired from Whemco Foundry in Lima. He had previously worked for many years at Harter Corporation and Varco-Pruden, both of Van Wert. Harley enjoyed athletics, both as a fan and participant. He coached both Little League baseball and junior softball and collected NASCAR and Coca-Cola memorabilia.

Harley and his family are very thankful and appreciative for the wonderful care and friendship they received from his long-time doctor and friend, Dr. Jerry Sell.

A daughter, Christina Fay Duncan; five brothers, Johnny, Herbert, James, Earl, and Charles Duncan; and two sisters, Vernia Barnhart and Linda Gossard, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services for Harley L. Duncan will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematoryin Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.