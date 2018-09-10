The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019

Student Athlete of the Week nominations

Van Wert independent sports

Area fall sports coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to send in nominations for the Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week.

Nominations for the award must be submitted via email (sports@thevwindependent.com) by 12 p.m. each Tuesday. One name will be drawn each week and the winner will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy in Van Wert.

A different winner will be featured each Friday at www.thevwindependent.com sports.

POSTED: 09/10/18 at 3:02 am. FILED UNDER: Sports