Monday Mailbag: September 10, 2018

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag centers around the Student Athlete of the Week, Van Wert football, area high school football, Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns.

Q: Why can’t parents send in nominations for your Student Athlete of the Week award? Name withheld upon request

A: While parents are proud of their children’s academic and athletic endeavors (and they certainly should be), I believe coaches and athletic directors have a more objective view. I might add that local coaches and ADs have done a great job submitting nominations since the award was introduced last year.

Q: Is Van Wert’s football season over now? Name withheld upon request

A: Certainly not. The Cougars have faced two teams that may be playing for the WBL championship in Week No. 10. There are some big challenges left on the schedule (starting with Ottawa-Glandorf this Friday), but the season is far from over. Hang in there.

Q: Are the Buckeyes for real? Name withheld upon request

A: They’re pretty good, but we’ll find out more when Ohio State plays Texas Christian in Arlington Saturday night. The Horned Frogs are much better than OSU’s first two opponents.

How will OSU play on the road for the first time this season? What will Dwayne Haskins look like when a team applies constant pressure? How will interim coach Ryan Day do in prime time in front of a nationwide audience?

We’ll find out the answers to those questions and more this Saturday.

Q: Scott, what is your impression of area high school football so far? Name withheld upon request.

A: For the most part, it’s going like I thought it would.

As far as Van Wert, I was hoping they would sneak out of Wapakoneta with a win, but the Redskins may be a bit better than people thought. St. Marys showed why they’re the defending Western Buckeye League champions.

As far as the rest of the WBL, I think Defiance is much better than last year, and Kenton’s margin of victory over Celina in Week No. 2 surprised me. Ottawa-Glandorf appears to be solid again, and look for Shawnee to bounce back.

With no disrepect to Parkway, Hicksville or Wayne Trace, I expected Crestview to be 3-0 heading into NWC play. It’s no secret the key game is September 28 at Spencerville, but the Knights have Bluffton and improved Columbus Grove before then.

Antwerp (3-0) is off to a great start, Wayne Trace has a chance to get back on track this Friday against Tinora, and I think Paulding has improved, although it doesn’t show in the win-loss column.

I’m not sure if there are any true surprises in the MAC so far, but there are plenty of games left to be played.

Q: Are you really a Cleveland Browns fan? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s not always easy but It’s true – I’m a Cleveland Browns fan, always have been and always will be. Maybe I’m a glutton for punishment.

I’m still not sure what to say about Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. On one hand it’s not a loss, but then again, they probably should have won since the Steelers turned the ball over six times.

Of course, Steelers fans will argue that they shouldn’t have blown a two touchdown lead in the fourth quarter.

Unless there’s a quick turnaround, I don’t see head coach Hue Jackson making it to the end of the season.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.