David Hugh Evans, 92, of Venedocia, died at 4:33 a.m. Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born July 20, 1926, in Crestline, the son of David Harries and Claudia (Thomas) Evans, who both preceded him in death. On January 2, 1949, in Venedocia, he married the former Ruth E. Williams, who also preceded him in death.

David is survived by his children, Thomas W. (Bonnie) Evans of Venedocia and Claudia LeValley of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Elizabeth “Libby” (Kevin) Dicus of Plain City, Jennie (Dennis) Nestor of Peninsula, and Derek (Amy) LeValley of Nolanville, Texas; seven great-grandchildren, Juniper, Corrigan, and Lindley LeValley, Evan, Addie, and Owen Dicus, and Dean Nestor; and a stepbrother, David Allen of Melbourne, Florida.

Mr. Evans was a lifelong farmer, a 1944 graduate of Spencerville High School, a former member of the Van Wert County Farm Focus Committee and Van Wert County Board of Elections, and was a charter member of the Venedocia Lions Club. He was also a very involved life member of Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia, serving on countless committees and in various capacities within the church.

His stepmother, Frances Evans; a stepsister, Barbara “Bobbie” (Jim) Monroe; and one sister-in-law, Dorothy Allen, also preceded him in death.

Memorial services for David Hugh Evans will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 15, at Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

