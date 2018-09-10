Area teams ranked in first football poll

Van Wert independent sports

10 area high school football teams are ranked in the first statewide poll of the season. Of the 10, three are ranked No. 1, while another is ranked second.

According to Associated Press pollsters, three Western Buckeye League teams are among the top teams in the state. Wapakoneta is ranked No. 5 in Division III, while St. Marys is ranked No. 1 in Division IV. Ottawa-Glandorf is ranked No. 19 in Division V.

Van Wert played Wapakoneta in Week No. 2, St. Marys last week, and will play at Ottawa-Glandorf this Friday.

At No. 6 in Division VII, Crestview is the only Northwest Conference team ranked in the initial poll.

Five Midwest Athletic Conference teams are ranked. Coldwater is No.1 Division VI, followed by Marion Local. St. Henry is ranked No. 7, and Fort Recovery is ranked No. 20. Defending Division VII state champion Minster is ranked No. 1. The Wildcats will play at Coldwater this Friday in a match up of two top ranked teams.

Edgerton is the lone Green Meadows Conference team in this week’s poll. The Bulldogs are tied for the 21st spot, along with Pandora-Gilboa.

Also of note – Lima Central Catholic is ranked No. 8 in Division VI.