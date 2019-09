Adkins entertains

The Ignite! 2018-19 season kicked off in style on Sunday evening at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center with Country superstar Trace Adkins onstage to perform the hits he made famous over a decades-long career. The country star performed in front of a nearly standing-room-only audience that braved less than optimum weather conditions to attend the concert.Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent