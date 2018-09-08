Scott FD & EMS plans fundraiser today

VW independent/submitted information

SCOTT — The Scott Fire Department & EMS will have a fundraiser today, starting with lunch at 11:30 a.m., at Bresler Park in the village. The lunch menu will include sausage sandwiches, baked beans, potato salad, and soft drinks or water. Lunch cost is a free-will donation.

“Sparky” the Fire Dog will also appear, along with a smoke trailer and the Van Wert Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). The Red Cross smoke detector program will also be featured, while the Parkview Samaritan medical transport helicopter will also be on hand. A 50/50 drawing will also be held.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to purchase equipment for the department.