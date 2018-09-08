Pete Rose to appear at NPAC this month

VW independent/submitted information

His mark on Major League Baseball was huge, but in this part of Ohio that many refer to as “Reds Country,” he’s a legend.

On Saturday, September 22, at 7:30 p.m., Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service presents “An Evening with Pete Rose Live” at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. Get up close and personal with “Charlie Hustle” like never before when home plate is relocated to the Niswonger stage.

“An Evening with Pete Rose Live” is a Broadway-style theatrical event that captures the golden years of America’s pastime. Rose, baseball’s hit king, will share stories of baseball’s past as only he can. This production uses hi-tech multimedia that creates a game day atmosphere, complete with all the trappings of a World Series game, including the first pitch being thrown out by Van Wert’s Eric McCracken, playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner”, and, of course, player introductions. The stage will be transformed into a field of memories and the audience will be transported to the golden era of baseball.

Storytelling, enhanced with visuals, will make the audience laugh as well as be inspired by Rose. The American sports icon tells it all and dives head-first inside the game of baseball as no other person can.

In addition, join Rose before the show for dinner and a special VIP “meet & greet” at Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert, beginning at 5 p.m. This unique dinner package includes a photo-op with Rose, an autographed show photo, and pre-show reception. This once-in-a-lifetime experience is $100 and is limited to 150 attendees. Please note that the dinner package does not include tickets to the event at the Niswonger. The Elks is located at 1197 Elks Drive in Van Wert.

Along with Presenting Sponsor Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, supporting sponsors include First Federal of Van Wert and Eileen Manken. Ignite 2018-19 season sponsors include Chuck and Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets for “An Evening with Pete Rose” can be purchased through the Box Office Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., at 419.238.6722 and online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.