Good showing at fair photography event

The final count on Monday at 6 p.m. revealed that 27 seniors hung 168 photos and seven juniors hung 59 pictures for a total of 34 entrants and 227 photos. Last year, there were 25 entrants and 133 photos.

Van Wert Area Photography Club members and helpers assisted judge Carrie McKeddie as she awarded ribbons and Best of Shows to 13 of the seniors and all seven of the juniors.

Special recognition goes to senior Valerie Wallis, who received 10 ribbons and “Best of Show” in black-and-white photography, and to junior Hanna Young who was awarded seven ribbons and a “Best of Show” in black-and-white photography.

Congratulations are also due to “Best of Show” color winners senior Barb Laing and junior Lauren Tracey. Each of the “Best of Show” winners receives a $10 check from the Van Wert Area Photography Club.

McKeddie said that all four years of high school she’d been a yearbook photographer. She received her first camera in 1993 and has been taking pictures ever since. She expressed that it was very difficult to decide which picture was better than another. She was impressed with how different people displayed the same subject, and was pleased to see the quality of the youth entries.

The group still there following the judging, selected the five classes in color and black-and-white photography for next year’s exhibit. They are: Clouds, Our Fair, Flowers, People, and Architecture.

The Van Wert Area Photography Club’s next photoshoot will be at the Allen County Museum & Historical Society, 620 W. Market St. in Lima, at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, September 15. More details will be provided next week.