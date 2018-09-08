Cougars held in check by the Roughriders

Defending Western Buckeye League champion St. Marys Memorial held Van Wert to 158 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers in a 38-6 Roughrider victory at rainy Eggerss Stadium on Friday night.

The loss dropped the Cougars to 1-2 (0-2 WBL), while the Roughriders improved to 3-0 (2-0 WBL).

As was the case the previous week against Wapakoneta, things looked good for Van Wert in the first quarter. Nate Place capped off a 10 play, 62 yard drive with a three yard touchdown run that gave Van Wert a 6-0 lead.

It was all St. Marys after that. Braeden Dunlap’s six yard touchdown run, and the extra point by Gabe Vandever put the Roughriders up 7-6 with 11:53 left in the second quarter.

The visitors would score twice more before halftime. Dunlap capped a four play, 32 yard drive with a 30 yard touchdown pass to Ethan Freewalt on fourth down with 5:06 left, then Eddie Fowler scored from 19 yards out to increase the lead to 21-6 with 2:51 left in the quarter.

A 39 yard field goal by Vandever gave the Roughriders a 24-6 lead at the 9:52 mark of the third quarter, then a one yard touchdown run by Dunlap pushed the score to 31-6 with 5:45 left in the quarter.

After forcing Van Wert into a quick three and out, Sean Perry returned a punt 37 yards for a touchdown to give St. Marys Memorial a 38-6 lead. The special teams scored triggered a rolling clock for the rest of the game.

Place was held to 8 of 21 for 62 yards and an interception, while Owen Treece was 5 of 13 for 22 yards and an interception. Treece was the leading receiver with six catches for 53 yards, while Drew Bagley was held to 11 yards on three receptions.

Place finished with 53 yards rushing on 10 carries, while Jake Hilleary had six carries for 20 yards. In addition to the two interceptions, the Cougars lost two fumbles.

“We made too many mistakes to compete with them tonight,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “I was very proud though that we stepped up to the physical challenge they presented to us.”

Led by Perry (13 carries, 73 yards), the Roughriders rushed for 260 yards. Christian Triplett had 11 carries for 68 yards and Fowler finished with 9 carries for 44 yards.

Dunlap completed 4 of 12 passes for 30 yards.

The Roughriders will play at Shawnee on Friday, while the Cougars will travel to Ottawa-Glandorf.

Scoring summary:

7:46 1st qtr: Nate Place 3 yard run (two point conversion failed)

11:53 2nd qtr: Braeden Dunlap 6 yard run (Gabe Vandever kick)

5:06 2nd qtr: Dunlap 30 yard pass to Ethan Freewalt (Vandever kick)

2:51 2nd qtr: Eddie Fowler 19 yard run (Vandever kick)

9:52 3rd qtr: Vandever 39 yard field goal

5:45 3rd qtr: Dunlap 1 yard run (Vandever kick)

3:39 3rd qtr: Sean Perry 37 yard punt return (Vandever kick)