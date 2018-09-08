CHP Hospice donation

The Stephanie Dawn annual factory sale first weekend of August yielded a $1,000 donation to Community Health Professionals (CHP) Hospice. KAM Manufacturing, maker of Stephanie Dawn handbags, partners with CHP sewing volunteers to make hotpads in the shape of chickens using leftover materials. The hot pads are called “Hens for Hospice” because half of the sale price of each chicken is donated to CHP Hospice. Four cases of the popular hotpads were sold during the factory sale, and are also sold regularly by CHP at its office at 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert, as well as craft shows and other events. KAM sells hen hotpads and checkbook covers to benefit hospice at trade shows. More skilled sewers are needed to join CHP volunteers to help keep up with growing demand. Contact Kim Mason at 419.238.9223 for more information.Sewing for Hospice volunteers (from the left) Kim Mason, Carolyn Miller, Janice Heath, Betty Farr, Jean Wittung, and Loretta Wahmhoff accept sale proceeds from Ty Coil of KAM Manufacturing.CHP photo