20 indicted on drug-related felony counts

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A months-long drug investigation has culminated in the indictment of 20 people on a total of 47 felony charges. The investigation was a joint operation between the Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. All 20 people were indicted by today’s session of the county grand jury following presentations by County Prosecutor Eva Yarger’s office.

Those already in jail on other charges who were served indictments on Friday are as follows:

Dwayne Samuel Watts, 32, of Ottawa, trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance, felony of the fourth degree.

Brandon Nicholas Decker, 21, of 1116 Olympic Drive, one count of aggravated trafficking in a bulk amount of methamphetamine, felony of the third degree; two counts of aggravated possession of methamphetamines, and one count of possession of cocaine, each a felony of the fifth degree.

Stacy Young, 41, of 117 S. Vine St., two counts of complicity in trafficking in methamphetamines, each a felony of the third degree.

Jeffrey Adam Craft, 34, of 648 N. Washington St., one count each of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamines, a felony of the third degree; and possession of cocaine and possession of heroin, each a felony of the fifth degree.

Kasey L. Schisler, 30, of 303 S. Tyler St., one count each of trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance and possession of drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree.

The following persons were arrested and taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility:

Teresa Ann Huff, 56, of 516 S. Shannon St., two counts of permitting drug abuse, each a felony of the fifth degree.

Randy S. Parker, 37, of 516 S. Shannon St., one count each of aggravated trafficking in a bulk amount of methamphetamines, a felony of the second degree, and trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance, a felony of the fifth degree.

Ronald L. Doner II, 40, of 407 S. Walnut St., one count each of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamines and aggravated trafficking in a Schedule I drug, each a felony of the third degree, and one count of trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony.

Jason A. Gilbert, 38, of 908 E. Crawford St., two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamines, each a felony of the third degree.

Michael Protsman, 52, of 246 Burt St., one count of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, a felony of the fourth degree.

Rex Allan Keysor, 48, of 105 W. First St., three counts of trafficking in heroin, each a fifth-degree felony offense.

Ashley R. Burk, 29, of 414 S. Washington St., one count each of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamines, a felony of the third degree, and aggravated trafficking in methamphetamines, a fourth-degree felony.

Kyle James Goodwin, 29, of 918 McKinley St., two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamines, each a felony of the fourth degree, and one count of trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance, a felony of the fifth degree.

Vicki D. Young, 64, of 117 S. Vine St., two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamines, each a felony of the third degree.

Tony E. Brown, 61, of 612 Allingham St., two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamines, each a felony of the fourth degree.

The following people remain at large and still have charges to be served (anyone with information about the whereabouts of these people should call the VWPD at 419.238.2462 or the Sheriff’s Office at 419.238.3866):

Jason E. Parker, 36, of 516 S. Shannon St., one count each of aggravated trafficking in a bulk amount of methamphetamines, a felony of the second degree, and aggravated trafficking in methamphetamines, a felony of the third degree.

Bailey Steven Parker, 19, of 516 S. Shannon St., one count each of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamines, a felony of the second degree, aggravated trafficking in methamphetamines, a felony of the third degree, and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamines, a felony of the third degree.

Curtis E. Coleman, 47, of 226 W. Second St., one count each of permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree, and aggravated possession of the bulk amount of methamphetamines, a felony of the third degree; two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamines, both felonies of the fourth degree; and one count of having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree.

Jualina Belle Dull, 30, of 228 W. Second St., three counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamines, each a felony of the third fourth degree.

Shawn C. Clouatre, 25, of Convoy, one count of possession of heroin, a felony of the third degree.

Those arrested and served with the indictments will likely be arraigned sometime next week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.