12th season ready to begin at Niswonger

Where has the time gone? We are ready to begin Season 12 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. It all starts this Sunday night with Country Superstar Trace Adkins. It’s a 7:30 p.m. concert with one of Country’s biggest names, who is also a star of several movies.

I’ll be honest, I decided to book Trace Adkins last winter when I returned from the movie theater and saw him co-starring in I Can Only Imagine, the hit movie named after Mercy Me’s popular and inspiring song. The movie tells the incredible and unknown true story behind this chart busting Christian song sung by Mercy Me. The producers of the movie chose tough countryman Adkins to star as the motivating manager of the up and coming Christian band.

We had Trace at the Niswonger back in Christmas 2013 and I remember talking with him back in the Green Room before the concert with his booming resonant voice filling the room. He sang all Christmas songs and told stories. It was a beautifully scripted show, but he did not sing any of his country style hit songs so many wanted to hear. This Sunday, you’ll be able to hear those and many more! As I write this column, there are about 40 seats remaining. You might be able to get a seat Sunday night at the door, but to be sure, I would get them in advance.

Originally, we had Pete Rose batting his usual lead-off for the season, but when we had the chance of booking Trace Adkins on September 9 that pushed Pete back to September 22. The name of the show is actually “4192: An Evening with Pete Rose.” It will be a wonderful way to get into the spirit of baseball as the playoffs and World Series approach. I am sure Pete will have his opinion on who we’ll see in the World Series this year!

Catch the “Hit King” in Van Wert on Saturday, September 22. Some good seats remain for the show and also the special VIP dinner and signing “meet & greet” with Pete at the Elks prior to the 7:30 p.m. show. It will be an exciting and always interesting time with Pete Rose of the Big Red Machine!

The following Saturday, September 29, brings Under the Streetlamp back to town for an already sold-out concert. This doo-wop singing quartet of Jersey Boyssingers will light up the stage with their singing, dancing, and fabulous band. Remember: you can always take the chance of some last minute released seats to come available that night, so don’t give up if you really want to see this concert.

These three shows get us up and running for an exciting 12th season at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. There will be many others to follow. Check our website (NPACVW.ORG) or catalog for a complete listing of upcoming concerts and attractions. We think you will be glad you did.

The building campaign for the backstage annex is moving along. We have just about reached our halfway goal of $1 million. If you are interested in helping us reach our goal, you can contact me, Chuck Koch, or Gary Taylor, or just come out to the Niswonger and one of our staff can get you signed up. You can make a pledge commitment over three years if that helps. Or just make a one-time gift to help us reach our goal of providing additional space for future performances. We appreciate donations of any amount! Of course, contributions will be recognized, just as the original contributors have been in the Grand Lobby for the first 11 years.

I often see people reading the names of contributors on our north wall’s Tree of Recognition. We look forward to including your name as a contributor and supporter as we enter a whole new decade of entertainment, education and inspiration at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

FINÉ.