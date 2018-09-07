VW independent HS sports roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 St. Marys 1

Make it seven wins in seven tries for Van Wert, after Thursday’s 25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 25-27 WBL win at St. Marys on Thursday.

Adrianna Grothause led the Lady Cougars with 27 digs and four aces, while Jamison Clouse had 17 kills and seven blocks. Noelle Heffner finished with 21 assists.

Van Wert (7-0, 2-0 WBL) will travel to Coldwater on Monday.

Lincolnview 3 Kalida 0

The Lady Lancers won their fifth straight match to improve to 5-1 on the season with a 25-22, 25-20, 25-15 win at Kalida on Thursday.

Madison Williams and Kendall Bollenbacher each had nine kills, Brianna Ebel had a team high 29 assists and two aces, while while Lakin Brant had 25 digs.

Lincolnview (5-1) will host New Bremen on Tuesday.

Soccer

St. Marys 5 Van Wert 0 (boys)

The visiting Roughriders defeated Van Wert 5-0 on Thursday.

The Cougars (1-4, 0-2 WBL) will play at Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday.

Golf

Elida 183 Van Wert 189

The Cougars fell to Elida 183-189 at Willow Bend Country Club on Thursday.

Evan Knittle was the match co-medalist with a score of 42, while Zane Fast and Cam Terhark each fired a 48. Gavin Flickinger finished with a 51.