Vantage board OKs subdivision request

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

A new housing development planned for Van Wert has received the blessing and support of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education.

During Thursday night’s meeting, board members unanimously approved a 30-year, 100-percent tax increment financing (TIF) resolution and compensation agreement with G4 Partners, a local group planning to build The Landing at Dickinson Farms subdivision on 160 acres of land north of the Van Wert High School-Middle School complex.

In exchange for the tax agreement, Vantage will receive compensation payments agreed on by the partnership and the board.

One of the G4 partners, Andy Czajkowski, addressed board members, noting the new subdivision could attract more jobs to the area, and adding that the G4 partnership is excited about the project.

“There’s a lot of risk, but it’ll all work well if we sell a lot of houses,” Czajkowski said. “If we don’t, my partners and I are going to be on the hook for a while, but we feel good about it and we believe it’s a real concrete step towards the economic development of the community.”

The TIF needs final approval from Van Wert City Board of Education and Van Wert City Council.

In other business, Vantage Treasurer Laura Peters told the board that an August lightning strike did more than $20,000 damage to equipment at the school. The loss will be covered by insurance.

Superintendent Rick Turner also introduced the school’s new employees — Ohio Technical Center Director Missy McClurg, Assistant Treasurer Dianna Ashbaugh, Superintendent Secretary Anna Baker, Police Academy Commander Robert Black, Welding instructor Gary Cearns, guidance counselor Mickey McConahay, and math instructor Audrey Stechschulte.

Turner thanked all staff members for their efforts, and he noted Vantage has over 30 additional students this year.

During his report to the board, Director Tony Unverferth said the school year is off to a good start in terms of attendance.

“We’ve had over 97 percent retention rate,” Unverferth explained. “We started with a few less than 480 and we currently have 460, which is a really good number of kids to be able to keep in the building.”

“Attendance is almost 97 percent through the first 14 days of school, so that’s always a good number, and we’re shooting for 95 percent by the end of the year,” Unverferth added.

The board approved a number of hirings, including Theresa Mengerink, Laura Stocksdale, Katie Drerup, Jaime Kipfer, Ashley Cline and Angie Shellabarger as Virtual Learning Graders, and Patti Rodman as STNA Check-Off/Clinical Supervisor for Health Technology.

Board members also hired several Ohio Technical Center instructors on an as-needed basis, including Kathleen Overmyer, Donna Wheeler and Shelly Bair as Medical Assistant Instructors; Steven Boroff and Edward Klausing as Police Academy Instructors; Brian Ankney as a Fire Training Consultant, and Janet Crumney as Medical Assistant Program Co-Coordinator.

The board agreed to purchase a 2013 Volvo semi truck from GLM Transport for $33,500, and agreed to lease two more trucks from the same firm, and board members approved updated and revised district, high school and adult education job descriptions.

Board members approved a resolution with ACE Digital Academy to provide internet based alternative educational options for credit deficiencies, alternative programs, students being schooled at home and summer school programs for a 12-month period.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 4, in the district conference room.