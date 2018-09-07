NPAC director to retire after this season

VW independent/submitted information

Paul Hoverman, the only executive director the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio (NPAC) has had in its 12 years of existence, has announced his pending retirement.

Hoverman, who is also coordinator for performing arts for The Van Wert County Foundation — a job the foundation created specifically for him — took over that position in March 2002. He then developed the Fountain Park Summer Music Series, which provides free concerts in the park, the following summer. Hoverman was also responsible for overseeing the growth of the Van Wert County Community Concert Association (now known as the Enrich Community Concert Series at the NPAC), which eventually outgrew its original home at the Marsh Foundation Auditorium.

Hoverman also served on the Legacy Committee to raise funds for building the Niswonger and helped establish the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation Board of Directors in 2005 to oversee operation of the NPAC. He has served as president of the VWAPAF Board since its inception and was also appointed executive director of the Niswonger, which opened in March 2007.

Hoverman said he plans to retire upon the completion of the 2018-19 NPAC season.

“We applaud the achievements of Paul Hoverman,” said Foundation Executive Secretary Seth Baker. “His role has been more than just a career. He has made it his life purpose to recruit and provide quality musical opportunities for the people of Van Wert County and our surrounding region.

“We are grateful for his work and for his tenacity, as he has kept us entertained, educated, and inspired,” Baker added. “We look forward to celebrating his achievements in the months to come.”

Hoverman said he views his retirement from The Van Wert County Foundation and NPAC as “a slowdown”, noting he will continue making music as director of the Chancel Choir at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, will play freelance trumpet, and perform throughout the region as a member of the Lima Symphony Orchestra.