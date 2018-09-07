Football Friday Scoreboard: Sept. 7, 2018
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores from Friday night’s area high school football games.
Western Buckeye League
St. Marys 38 Van Wert 6
Celina 56 Elida 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 35 Bath 10
Wapakoneta 32 Shawnee 6
Kenton 48 Defiance 10
Midwest Athletic Conference
Marion Local 51 Parkway 7
St. Henry 37 Delphos St. John’s 7
Coldwater 35 Versailles 7
Minster 28 Fort Recovery 22
Anna 42 New Bremen 7
Non-conference
Crestview 34 Wayne Trace 14
Delphos Jefferson 47 Stryker 0
Antwerp 14 Paulding 7
Spencerville 46 Perry 12
Wynford 31 Allen East 13
Ayersville 21 Bluffton 13
Columbus Grove 27 Patrick Henry 7
Lima Sr. 26 COF Academy 14
Ada at Lima Central Catholic (Saturday)
