Football Friday Scoreboard: Sept. 7, 2018

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores from Friday night’s area high school football games.

Western Buckeye League

St. Marys 38 Van Wert 6

Celina 56 Elida 36

Ottawa-Glandorf 35 Bath 10

Wapakoneta 32 Shawnee 6

Kenton 48 Defiance 10

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local 51 Parkway 7

St. Henry 37 Delphos St. John’s 7

Coldwater 35 Versailles 7

Minster 28 Fort Recovery 22

Anna 42 New Bremen 7

Non-conference

Crestview 34 Wayne Trace 14

Delphos Jefferson 47 Stryker 0

Antwerp 14 Paulding 7

Spencerville 46 Perry 12

Wynford 31 Allen East 13

Ayersville 21 Bluffton 13

Columbus Grove 27 Patrick Henry 7

Lima Sr. 26 COF Academy 14

Ada at Lima Central Catholic (Saturday)

 

 

