C’view class reunion

Members of the Crestview High School Graduating Class of 1963 recently met for their 55th reunion. Class members include (first row, from the left) Judy Kiracofe Foust, Sharon Ward Clark, Beverly Allison, Lora Germann Brothers, Jane Kreischer Germann; (second row) Gayle Stevens, Jerry Etzler, Jerry Lautzenheiser, Dave Hummel, Dwight Rhoades, Ellen Germann Clayton, Sandy Clifton Hatcher, Phyllis Mitchell Wortman, Bonnie Hoover Wermer; (third row) John Muntzinger, Karen Sheets Marshall, Phil Etzler, John Fleenor, Carl Arn, Byron Clayton, Connie Clifton Fiock, Dave Speelman, Gary Priddy; (fourth row) Dave Sheets, Bill Marshall, Gary Weck, Ron Schumm, Garry Hart, Dave Herminghuysen, and Bill Nofer. photo provided