Westwood to have addiction info meeting

VW independent/submitted information

Staff members of Westwood Behavioral Health Center invite area residents to join them on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, from 6-7:30 p.m., for addiction-related information.

The next session will be held Monday, September 10, featuring Ashley Koontz, LSW, Van Wert County Drug Court coordinator, who will present information on that program.

Drug Court is a program that provides sentencing alternatives to people with substance abuse disorders. The sessions are open to the public and are held at Westwood Behavioral Health Center, 1158 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.

Westwood will be hosting various speakers from within the community to present information about addiction, the effects of addiction on the family, and what services are available to treat addiction. Following the presentation, there will be a time set aside for questions and answers. Join Westwood to better understand addiction and what can be done to battle this ongoing epidemic.