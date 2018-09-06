Several get prison terms in local CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Several people received prison sentences during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Dezmond Bywaters, 26, of Van Wert, was sentenced to an aggregate of 36 months in prison on five counts of importuning, one count of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, and four counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented performance, all felonies of the fifth degree.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield did give Bywaters credit for 20 days already served, and also ordered that he be classified as a Tier 1 sex offender.

Donald O’Day, 41, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 30 months in prison on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. He was also given credit for 101 days already served.

Dustin Akers, 40, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for failing to provide notice of a change of address as a sex offender, a felony of the fourth degree.

Bryan Lynch, 26, of Paulding, was sentenced to three years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Melissa Nihiser, 32, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, to include up to six months at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She must also undergo a drug court evaluation. Nihiser was also sentenced to 180 days in jail for violating her previous term of probation, with credit for 40 days already served. She was also ordered to undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended.

One person was also arraigned this week.

Gerald Shreve, 24, of Hicksville, entered a not guilty plea to one count of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 26.

Christopher Wicker, 35, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with falsification, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Judge Burchfield set sentencing in the case for 9 a.m. Monday, September 24.

Two people entered changes of pleas on Wednesday in Common Pleas Court.

Tyran Jemison, 45, of Van Wert, pleaded guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with aggravated trespass, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was then sentenced to three years of community control, including 120 days in jail, with 61 days’ credit for time served and 59 days suspended, and is to have no contact with the victims in the case.

Frederick Murray, 32, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to one count of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation in the case and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 10.

Three people also appeared for bond or probation violations.

Dustin Stuckey, 32, of Middle Point, admitted to violating his surety bond by failing to report to probation. A $500 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. October 10.

Idris Nurideen, 43, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to jail as ordered. He was sentenced to an additional 10 days in jail to be added to his previous sentence.

Lester Sulfridge Jr. admitted to violating his bond and his treatment in lieu of conviction program by consuming alcohol. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 10, and Sulfridge was released on a surety bond.